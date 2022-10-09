Man's First Time Walking Dog Produces Hilarious Results

Walkies didn’t go to plan for a man in Donegal, Ireland, as he tried walking a dog for the first time, with hilarious results.

Video by Nadine Reid shows her aunt’s partner Alan having a bit of trouble taking a Cavachon puppy named Missy-Gra for a walk. Credit: Nadine Reid via Storyful

Video Transcript

- You don't have to run. Alan , Alan, you could just-- could just walk. Missy-- oh, but if you're happy to jog-- so good with the--

