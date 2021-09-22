Manny Machado's solo home run

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Manny Machado crushes a solo home run to left field, tying the game for the Padres at 1 in the 1st inning

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories