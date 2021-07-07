Manny Machado's RBI knock

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Manny Machado laces an RBI single back up the middle and drives in Trent Grisham to give the Padres a 4-3 lead in the 5th inning

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories