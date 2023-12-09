Manning says Triad Democrats losing their voice in Congress.
A stenographer at Donald Trump's hush money case arraignment was removed for saying in an interview that he's a Republican. His union says it's unfair.
Champion debate coach Todd Graham writes that the the fourth Republican presidential debate delivered, “The finest speech ever in a presidential debate.”
Critics ripped the Florida first lady's remarks after she made a call to "moms and grandmoms" supporting her husband's presidential bid.
There were monster trucks, Leroy the redneck reindeer and a man blowing toilet paper. And many in the crowd thought a second Trump term could help their economy.
From "I already won" to "it's a witch hunt," we fact-check the word salad.
The Bulgarian parliament has successfully overridden President Rumen Radev's veto to approve sending 100 armored personnel carriers (APCs) to Ukraine, local news agency BTA reported on Dec. 8.
Home Depot co-founder and billionaire Ken Langone put his support behind GOP hopeful Nikki Haley on Friday, calling her approach to the 2024 election “smart.” “I think she’s just what we need right now. I think her approach is smart. I think she’s clarified herself on some issues which is very important,” Langone, who is…
A Republican operative called Trump's repeated refusals “an intentional slap in the face” to the RNC.
For the second time, the State of Qatar has negotiated the repatriation of Ukrainian children deported to Russia. The country has become the go-to mediator in hostage crises too, having played a key role in brokering a deal between Israel and Hamas. But can Qatar also succeed, where others have failed, to help return thousands of Ukrainian hostages imprisoned in Russia?
(Bloomberg) -- A key partner of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threw fresh doubt on NATO’s Nordic expansion after conditioning his support for Sweden’s accession on “permanent peace” between Israelis and Palestinians.Most Read from BloombergApps That Use AI to Undress Women in Photos Soaring in UseThe Record Rush to Buy a Rolex or a Patek Philippe Is OverApple’s iPhone and Watch Product Design Chief to Leave in Shake-UpStock Faithful Ride $7 Trillion Rally as Market Timing BackfiresAmeri
The Russian missile ship the Askold, which was destroyed on Nov. 4 after a Ukrainian missile struck the shipyard in Kerch, on the east coast of the occupied Crimean peninsula, will not be repaired, a Telegram news channel has claimed.
Former L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva joins 'FOX & Friends' to discuss the crime crisis as a result of progressive criminal justice reform
“I think it was over before it began,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said after this week's little-watched GOP presidential debate in Alabama.
NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s name should be excluded from New York’s ballot in next year’s presidential primary and general election for his alleged incitement of the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a group of state senators urged election officials on Thursday. In a letter to the state Board of Elections shared exclusively with the Daily News, New York Senators Brad Hoylman-Sigal, Liz Krueger, ...
Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) announced Wednesday that he sent a letter to officials demanding answers to an op-ed published by The Washington Post that he said suggested an “open rebellion” against the U.S. Vance sent the letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a response to the Nov. 30…
Rep. Jim McGovern said the extremist Republican's tirade about Rep. Jamaal Bowman was "really rich."
The video is the first to show Ukraine firing a Swedish Archer artillery system on the front lines against Russia, according to OSINTtechnical.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is appealing a ruling that found he is not immune from criminal prosecution as he runs out of time to delay or even derail an upcoming trial on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Lawyers for the 2024 Republican presidential primary frontrunner filed a notice of appeal Thursday indicating that they will challenge U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan's decision rejecting Trump's bid to derail the case headed to trial i
Rolling Stone reports on how the former president is marshaling every resource available to force his way back into the White House
The Ukrainian Air Force said this week that it shot down a Russian Su-24M attack jet near Snake Island as the aircraft tried to bomb a coastal region.