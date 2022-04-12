Manhunt after 10 shot in NYC subway

STORY: Chaos and panic in New York Tuesday after a gunman set off a smoke bomb and opened fire inside a subway car.

Police said 10 people were shot. At least another six injured in the mayhem.

Photos from the scene showed smoke billowing out of the train car, and blood on the platform at 36th Street station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood. Riders trapped inside poured out, some collapsing to the ground.

Yahya Ibrahim works on the same block where the shooting took place.

"I saw a lot of people coming out of the train station, screaming, yelling for help. I saw a lady who was shot right in her leg."

The perpetrator was still at large Tuesday afternoon, described as a Black male with a heavy build, wearing a green vest and hooded sweatshirt.

New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell:

"An individual on that train donned what appeared to be a gas mask. He then took a canister out of his bag and opened it. The train at that time began to fill with smoke. He then opened fire, striking multiple people on the

subway and on the platform."

Five of those shot were in critical but stable condition Tuesday afternoon, officials said, and at least six others were injured by shrapnel from bullets, as well as a panicked crush of people fleeing the train as it quickly filled up with smoke

Sewell said the investigation was ongoing, and would not rule out anything as a motive. Outside the 36th Street station, in an area known for its thriving Chinatown and views of the Statue of Liberty, authorities shut down several blocks.

In recent months New York has experienced a rise in gun violence in general and a spate of attacks in the city's transit system - the busiest in the nation.