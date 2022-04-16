Manchester United Fans Protest Club Ownership at Old Trafford

Manchester United fans protested against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club before their Premier League match against Norwich City at Old Trafford in Manchester on April 16.

The protest was organized by supporters group The 1958, according to the Manchester Evening News. The group tweeted a “rallying call” asking fans to bring flares to the demonstration.

On Twitter, The 1958 said “nothing will change until the head of the snake is removed,” referring to the Glazer family.

This video, which shows the crowd marching to the stadium along Warwick Road, was recorded by Simon Harrison. Credit: Simon Harrison via Storyful