Manchester police investigating incidents where people were shot with BB gun

The Canadian Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 26 saves, Teuvo Teravainen scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes excelled on special teams in a 4-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. The Hurricanes scored three times on power plays and another time short-handed in their first game in nearly two weeks. Raanta, usually the backup in his first season with the Hurricanes, had his first shutout since Feb. 4, 2020. Nino Niederreiter and Seth Jarvis also scored, Jaccob Slavin had thre