Manchester man indicted for alleged scheme to cash stolen $3 million lottery ticket
Police arrest David Amado Gonzales on aggravated assault charge after Texas schoolgirl passed note with her home address to bus driver
Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer is leaving the bench on 30 June
Since the 1980s, the economy has changed in ways that are simply difficult to describe. The real impact of inflation and wage stagnation isn’t apparent unless you dig deeper into the numbers. That’s precisely what a recent college grad did when her mother commented on the idea that young workers “expect too much.”
Bethany Mefford was inside her apartment in the Houston suburb of Humble when she was struck by gunfire
The girlfriend of a murdered British teenager has been found dead in northern Thailand, three miles from where his body was discovered last week.
Steve Bannon, a former White House chief strategist for former President Donald Trump, said the "swatting" calls are an attempt to silence him.
According to the Michigan State Police, state troopers found the suspect at a gas station near the house with noticeable injuries from the slingshot.
Denise Solorzano, 26, appeared in court charged with eight random attacks across Chicago
“We rode home from court elated and the first shots were fired before we even got out of the car,” his mother wrote on Facebook.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan says a 41-year-old man on the country's 10 Most Wanted list has been extradited from Canada to the United States to face drug-trafficking charges in Detroit. Katay-Khaophone Sychanta, who has Canadian and Laos citizenship, was arrested in the Montreal area following an assault on a police officer and a short pursuit in 2017. Since that 2017 arrest, Sychantha has remained in Canadian custody while he contested his extradition to the
A jury has found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of killing two of her children in what prosecutors argued was a doomsday plot. Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, were both charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the 2019 deaths of her children, Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, whose remains were found on an Idaho property belonging to Chad Daybell following a monthslong search.
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, was arrested after allegedly hitting a golf cart containing a newly-married couple at more than twice the speed limit in South Carolina. Bride Samantha Miller, 34, died of blunt force injuries just hours after exchanging vows with her husband Aric Hutchinson, authorities said. Despite telling officers that she only had two alcoholic drinks that night, her blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit in South Carolina, which is 0.08%, according to a toxicology report.
The York Regional Police is relaunching Operation Beehave - an attempt to amp up police presence in targeted areas - after several arrests caused by teen fights at Canada’s Wonderland.
Two people have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in relation to the homicide of Surinderjit (Jack) Singh in Maple Ridge, B.C., earlier this year. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a statement that Surinderjit Singh, 55, was found dead in a parking lot in the 21800-block of 122 Avenue around 7:30 a.m. PT on March 4. The area is a residential neighbourhood close to Maple Ridge Secondary School. IHIT took over the investigation at the time, deeming Singh's
Crystal Lane Smith was seen on video scrubbing blood from son Aiden Fucci's jeans after he stabbed classmate and cheerleader Tristyn Bailey 114 times.
“Probably, yeah, if he’s threatening to murder people,” retorts Newsmax host Chris Plante
Kamloops RCMP say a local man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Thompson Rivers University instructor. Rogelio "Butch" Bagabuyo, 55, was taken into custody Friday following a lengthy investigation into the death of Mohd Abdullah last March, according to police. On March 17, 2022, Abdullah was found dead inside a vehicle in the 1600 block of Monterey Place, according to RCMP. He had been reported missing three days earlier after not showing up for work. Three days after
A man has died after a stabbing in downtown Toronto on Friday afternoon, police say. Toronto police said officers responded to a 911 call in the area of Victoria Street and Dundas Street East at 1:49 p.m. Police said there was a conflict between two men in the area and one man was stabbed. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead in hospital. The victim's name and age has not been released. Police said the suspect was in the area for some time prior to t
Judge Juan Manuel Merchan scheduled the hearing to go over the restrictions with Trump and to make clear that he risks being held in contempt if he violates them.
An altercation with police at a gas station in Richmond, P.E.I., has resulted in drug trafficking charges against two men. On Wednesday at about 3 p.m., Prince District RCMP received a complaint that a car was blocking a gas pump and revving its engine for an extended period of time, according to a news release. RCMP found two men in the car and placed them under arrest. An altercation took place where one officer was struck by the driver. Both men were taken into custody. Officers seized cash,