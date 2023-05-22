Manchester City Fan Celebrates Title Victory With 'Worm' During Pitch Invasion

Manchester City fans invaded the pitch following the team’s victory over Chelsea on May 21, as they began to celebrate the team being crowned Premier League champions for the third season in a row.

One pitch invader in particular though caught the eye of City fan James Ryan who watched on from the stands as the man did the worm across the turf at the Etihad.

Ryan posted footage of the bizarre celebration to Twitter, writing that whoever the man is “he’s a legend”. Credit: James Ryan via Storyful