Manchester-Boston Regional Airport reopens after bomb threat

Associated Press

There aren't many occasions anymore when one can say Sidney Crosby did something in a game for the first time. The Pittsburgh Penguins' superstar received a game misconduct for the first time in his 18-year NHL career midway through the third period of a 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. The two-time league MVP was battling for position with Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson in front of the net and was knocked to the ice.