Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach reopens after 19 months of closure due to pandemic

The Canadian Press

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is questionable for Los Angeles' game against New England on Sunday due to a hip injury. Ekeler was a full participant on Wednesday but felt soreness in his hip after practice. He was sidelined on Thursday and Friday, but coach Brandon Staley appeared as if he was trying to be cautious. “He has felt better the last two days, so hopefully he can play,” Staley said. “He had an incredible practice on Wednesday. His speed and workflow was