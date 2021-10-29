Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach reopens after 19 months of closure due to pandemic
After being closed for 19 months, Tampa Electric's Manatee Viewing Center will open Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
After being closed for 19 months, Tampa Electric's Manatee Viewing Center will open Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
The NHL decided Friday not to discipline former Chicago Blackhawks assistant general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff for his role in the club’s mishandling of sexual assault allegations made by a player in 2010.
The Maple Leafs have locked up their top blueliner for eight more years at a cap hit south of $8M.
The results of an independent investigation conducted by Jenner & Block confirmed that Chicago's former video coach sexually abused a player in 2010.
Blue Jays legend Josh Donaldson casually strolled into a sports store in Newmarket, Ontario this week to get suited up for an outing at a local rink.
Blues goalie Jordan Binnington somehow suckered Nazem Kadri into a misconduct after swinging his stick at the Avalanche forward's head.
If Gary Trent Jr. can maintain his impressive defence, his offensive inconsistencies will become much more acceptable for Nick Nurse and the Raptors.
Tommy Fury is 7-0 since becoming a professional boxer in 2018.
Baker Mayfield missed just one game due to a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder.
The effects of Kyle Beach's bravery are still trickling into the sports world.
All these years of being bad are finally starting to pay off for the Detroit Red Wings.
This is that moment — this weekend — that could make that difference. Who is out there waiting for a call? Start with Texans wideout Brandin Cooks.
Joel Quenneville has resigned as Panthers coach after meeting with Gary Bettman about his role in the Blackhawks sex-abuse cover-up scandal.
Marcus Semien has reportedly taken another step in ensuring he will get paid for his breakout season.
It's easy to become enamoured with Zach Hyman's game. His transition to the Oilers has only made more clear why that's the case.
After a humiliating loss to Liverpool, Man United gets set for a difficult stretch of the season, beginning with a matchup against Spurs this weekend.
Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are separated by two points after a quarter of the Premier League season. A cut above the rest of the division, the three-horse title race looks set to be one of the most exciting for years.
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is questionable for Los Angeles' game against New England on Sunday due to a hip injury. Ekeler was a full participant on Wednesday but felt soreness in his hip after practice. He was sidelined on Thursday and Friday, but coach Brandon Staley appeared as if he was trying to be cautious. “He has felt better the last two days, so hopefully he can play,” Staley said. “He had an incredible practice on Wednesday. His speed and workflow was
TORONTO — Paul Rothrock scored on a spectacular volley in the 62nd minute to keep Toronto FC II's playoff hopes alive with a 1-0 win Friday over New England Revolution II in the final USL League One regular-season game for both teams. The goal was set up by Luca Petrasso, who drove into the New England penalty box and beat a defender before floating a cross that Rothrock hammered high into the goal. Both teams came into the game knowing a loss would end their chances at the post-season. Toronto
PARIS (AP) — Angel Di Maria set up the equalizer and then netted the winning goal himself as Paris Saint-Germain rallied past defending champion Lille 2-1 on Friday to stretch its lead at the top of the French league to 10 points. Canada striker Jonathan David gave Lille the lead with a first-time effort in the 31st minute, but Di Maria made the difference in the second half. The Argentina forward provided a clipped pass for Marquinhos, who volleyed home from six yards in the 74th. Di Maria then
ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Game 3 of the World Series (all times local): 5:20 p.m. The tarp is on the field at Truist Park as an all-day rain continues to fall in the Atlanta area before Game 3 of the World Series. Batting practice was canceled on the field for the Braves and Astros. Several players for both clubs loosened on the outfield grass in the corners. The weather didn't deter Braves coach Ron Washington from his daily drills with first baseman Freddie Freeman. With a staffer holding a