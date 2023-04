The Telegraph

You may have seen the story about the dog that’s been trained to pick up litter and perform other services for the local community. Trinny from Clydebank is, you will not be surprised to hear, a border collie. Naturally not all dog breeds have such potential for being useful but, let’s face it, the story of Trinny the litter-picker makes you think about the wider possibilities, and wonder why we have let our dogs idle the days away, putting nothing back, for so long.