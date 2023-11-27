Man wanted in NH arrested in Vermont after search
A man wanted in New Hampshire was arrested in Vermont after a standoff, according to officials.
Inspectors who conducted a surprise visit to FCI Tallahassee found moldy food, rodents, and menstrual products plugging leaks.
Niagara Falls Police have identified the two people who passed away in the Rainbow Bridge crash on Wednesday as Grand Island residents Kurt P. Villani and Monica Villani.
Man charged with felony possession of a firearm
Undeclared assets worth millions of dollars belonging to a Rivne Oblast Council member, who also serves as deputy head of the regional Forestry and Hunting Department office, were found during searches of his home and workplace, the State Bureau of Investigation reported on Nov. 25.
Former trustee Monique LaGrange was disqualified from her position earlier this month for talking to media outlets despite conditions put in place after she likened LGBTQ pride to Nazi Germany in a social media post.The Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools' board of trustees released an 18-page document Friday detailing discussions between the board, LaGrange and her lawyer on Nov. 13 and 14. It followed a code of conducting meeting in September when the board passed a motion barring LaGrange from
Two football fans have been arrested for alleged misogynistic chanting at referee Rebecca Welch during Birmingham’s home match with Sheffield Wednesday.
A California man accused of killing a homeless man he woke up for blocking a sidewalk while sleeping captured the shooting on video, according to Orange County’s district attorney.
Joanne Cook will always remember the parties, the lobster boils, and just sitting on the deck with her favourite book at her family cottage in Stanhope, P.E.I.But those memories will be all that she has now. The cottage burned to the ground Saturday.It was one of four incidents in northern Queens County over the weekend that RCMP are investigating as suspected arson."It was just a little 24 by 24 box, but it was our 24 by 24 box and we loved it," Cook said on Sunday."There are things that I'm go
Three Palestinian college students were shot in Burlington, Vermont, on Saturday evening, prompting calls from civil rights organizations and the victims’ families for authorities to look into possible bias by the attacker.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A Christmas parade in St. John's, N.L., was cancelled moments before getting underway on Sunday due to what police called a firearms situation in the city's downtown. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary shared few details about the situation, saying officers responded to a weapons offence that is "believed to be firearms-related." A statement issued hours later said officers had "peacefully resolved" the incident and three people are now in custody. There was no immediate word
A Catholic priest has been stripped of his administrative duties after allowing a pop star to frolic around his church for a provocative music video.
Windsor police say they have arrested a man that was wanted for attempted murder in connection with a shooting that left another man with serious injuries.The 25-year-old Windsor man was arrested in Michigan as a result of a joint operation involving Windsor police's major crimes unit, the OPP's Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement team and the U.S. Marshals Service.The man is expected to appear at an extradition hearing in a Detroit court on Monday, according to police.Windsor police issued arres
Juan Aguilar-Cano is suspected of killing 48-year-old Zuleika Lopez in her home on Nov. 14 and then taking their son, Ian, according to authorities.
"To this day, my dad doesn’t know that I know, and I plan on keeping it that way."
RCMP in Yellowknife are continuing to investigate a firearms complaint at Hilltop apartment complex which led to multiple arrests on Saturday.At 9 p.m. on Saturday, RCMP sent out a media release saying that officers were responding to a firearms complaint at Hilltop apartments, at the corner of 47th Street and Franklin Avenue. In the release, they asked all residents of the building to shelter in place in their homes, and requested that other Yellowknifers avoid the area.At 11 p.m. the same nigh
Officials in India say the rescue operation could be delayed by a further four or five days.
Winnipeg police say they are investigating a shooting on Langside Street Sunday morning that left three people dead and two critically injured. A man and a woman were pronounced dead on the scene while three additional victims were found and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say one man who was taken to the hospital has since died as a result of his injuries.
When jurors convicted former RCMP official Cameron Ortis of leaking secret information to police targets earlier this week, they didn't just seal his fate — they made history.Ortis's trial was the first to test charges under the 20-year-old Security of Information Act in court."We learned that offences can be contested and successfully prosecuted, which we did not know before, which is great. We also learned that it takes a lot of creativity and flexibility," said Leah West, who teaches national
Derek Chauvin, the US police officer whose murder of George Floyd sparked massive racial justice protests in 2020, was stabbed in prison on Friday, the New York Times reported citing unnamed sources. Chauvin knelt on the 46-year-old Black man's neck for more than nine minutes on a Minneapolis street despite the dying man's pleas.Floyd's cries of "I can't breathe" were a rallying call for demonstrators domestically and abroad who took to the streets in the killing's aftermath.The US Federal Burea
The agency tasked with figuring out what caused an industrial workplace explosion in Ottawa that left six employees dead says it's finished its work — but it could be some time before their findings become publicly known.On Friday, Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) confirmed it recently concluded its investigation into the cause, origin and circumstances of the Jan. 13, 2022, explosion at Eastway Tank, Pump and Meter.That day, five Eastway workers — Rick Bastien, Etienne Mabiala, Danny