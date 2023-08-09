Man in viral Stockton beatdown video arrested
Days after a viral video showed a would-be thief get beaten by 7-Eleven clerks, Stockton police said they arrested that man after learning he was connected to multiple robberies and other crimes. The video that many have seen shows a man filling up a trash can full of cigarette packs. At some point, one 7-Eleven clerk pins that man, later identified as 42-year-old Tyrone Frazier, down to the ground while another clerk is seen beating Frazier with what appears to be a wooden pole.