Man United seal Cavani and Telles signings

STORY: Manchester United have signed former Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer with the Uruguay international penning a one-year deal, with an option to extend another 12 months, the Premier League club said on Monday (October 5).

On the back of a humiliating 6-1 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, United also sealed the transfer deadline day signing of Brazilian left back Alex Telles from Portuguese side Porto on a four-year deal.

United did not disclose the fee but British media reported the Old Trafford club paid around 15.4 million pounds for the 27-year-old.