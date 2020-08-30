Man United close to signing Ajax's Donny van de Beek - reports

SHOWS:

STORY: Manchester United have agreed a fee in the region of 40 million pounds with Ajax for Donny van de Beek, according to multiple reports on Sunday (August 30).

The Dutch midfielder is set to join United on a five-year deal, subject to completing a medical, with the transfer to be completed during the coming week.

Van de Beek, 23, joined the Eredivisie club's youth academy in August 2014, before moving up to Ajax's reserve team and making his debut with the senior side in 2015. He also has won ten international caps with the Netherlands.