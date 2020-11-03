Man United captain Harry Maguire dismisses Keane's criticism

VIDEO SHOWS: PRESS CONFERENCE WITH MANCHESTER UNITED COACH OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER / TRAINING SESSION

SHOWS: MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (NOVEMBER 3, 2020) (UEFA - Broadcasters: NO RESALES. NO COMMERCIAL USE. MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "©UEFA 2020". Digital: NO RESALES. NO COMMERCIAL USE. MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "©UEFA 2020") (MUTE)

1. MANCHESTER UNITED COACH OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER AT TRAINING SESSION

2. PLAYERS TRAINING

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (NOVEMBER 3, 2020) (MUTV - Broadcasters: MUST COURTESY "MUTV". DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO. NO RESALES.

Digital: MUST COURTESY "MUTV". DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO. NO RESALES)

3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) HARRY MAGUIRE, MANCHESTER UNITED CAPTAIN, SAYING:

"I can say I haven't seen his comments but we don't look on what's happening, especially after a negative result, we don't bring the negativity into the place, we stay positive and I can for sure say that there's a lot of leaders in this squad, I'm the captain and I've got a lot of leadership around me as well, staff and players. So for sure there's a lot of leaders in this squad."

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (NOVEMBER 3, 2020) (UEFA - Broadcasters: NO RESALES. NO COMMERCIAL USE. MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "©UEFA 2020". Digital: NO RESALES. NO COMMERCIAL USE. MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "©UEFA 2020") (MUTE)

4. TRAINING SESSION

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (NOVEMBER 3, 2020) (MUTV - Broadcasters: MUST COURTESY "MUTV". DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO. NO RESALES.

Digital: MUST COURTESY "MUTV". DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO. NO RESALES)

5. (SOUNDBITE) (English) OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, SAYING:

"Every player is frustrated himself and disappointed after the defeat. We need consistency from every one of our players, that's what we want. Paul's been going through a difficult period with an injury last season and the COVID now, he's working up to fitness. So I think we have seen plenty of positives lately so hopefully that can continue."

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (NOVEMBER 3, 2020) (UEFA - Broadcasters: NO RESALES. NO COMMERCIAL USE. MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "©UEFA 2020". Digital: NO RESALES. NO COMMERCIAL USE. MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "©UEFA 2020") (MUTE)

6. GOALKEEPER DAVID DE GEA TRAINING

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (NOVEMBER 3, 2020) (MUTV - Broadcasters: MUST COURTESY "MUTV". DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO. NO RESALES.

Digital: MUST COURTESY "MUTV". DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO. NO RESALES)

7. (SOUNDBITE) (English) OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, SAYING:

"Well we've started very well with the first two games and two great results, now we've got a chance to get three against a difficult side. They've done well, both against Paris and Leipzig, so we know it's going to be a difficult task but we have a chance. If we play to our best we hope to get those four to six points we need now, it's about three points tomorrow night."

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (NOVEMBER 3, 2020) (UEFA - Broadcasters: NO RESALES. NO COMMERCIAL USE. MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "©UEFA 2020". Digital: NO RESALES. NO COMMERCIAL USE. MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "©UEFA 2020") (MUTE)

8. EDINSON CAVANI TRAINING

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (NOVEMBER 3, 2020) (MUTV - Broadcasters: MUST COURTESY "MUTV". DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO. NO RESALES.

Digital: MUST COURTESY "MUTV". DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO. NO RESALES)

9. (SOUNDBITE) (English) HARRY MAGUIRE, MANCHESTER UNITED CAPTAIN, SAYING:

"The main thing is working hard, coming into training each day trying to improve. Obviously we want to be consistent.

"I feel at the start of last season it was a bit inconsistent in our performances and the results show in that, we found consistency after the lockdown period and we managed to achieve obviously third in the Premier League and Champions League football.

"So we've got to find it within ourselves, we've got to find it within the group but all I can say is it's got to come from working hard, training hard, and be willing to listen and improve."

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (NOVEMBER 3, 2020) (UEFA - Broadcasters: NO RESALES. NO COMMERCIAL USE. MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "©UEFA 2020". Digital: NO RESALES. NO COMMERCIAL USE. MUST ON-SCREEN COURTESY "©UEFA 2020") (MUTE)

10. VARIOUS OF PLAYERS TRAINING

STORY: Manchester United captain Harry Maguire dismissed comments from former captain Roy Keane that the current team lack leaders and are "nowhere near good enough".

Story continues