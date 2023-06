Man and Two Dogs Rescued From Cliff in San Francisco

A man and his two dogs were rescued after becoming stuck on a cliff in San Francisco on Wednesday, June 21, the fire department said.

Footage shows a rescuer using ropes to get the dogs to safety.

According to SFGATE, a fire department spokesman said the man and dogs had strayed from the designated trail, and firefighters believed the man went down the cliff to try and rescue the animals. Credit: @SFFDPIO via Storyful