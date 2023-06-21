Man tries to stop deer poaching problem on American River Parkway

The American River Parkway in Sacramento County is a playground for recreation and home to many kinds of wildlife, including deer. “There is a beautiful, healthy deer herd. It has been this way for decades, but there has been a consistent poaching threat on that deer herd right here in the American River Parkway,” said Capt. Patrick Foy, of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “A lot of people don’t realize that.” Foy said that while the department is not seeing a spike in cases, poaching is not an issue they take lightly. “There is no hunting in this parkway. There are no weapons allowed in this parkway,” he said. New signs are up along the parkway, specifically in Riverbend Park, to notify individuals about the ongoing issue and to connect them with the number to call should they see suspicious activity. The effort is being spearheaded by a concerned citizen. KCRA 3's Lee Anne Denyer reports.