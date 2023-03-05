Man Transforms Kylie Minogue Prosecco Bottle Into Perfect Serving Glass

An Englishman who upcycles empty alcohol bottles into perfect drinking glasses transformed a Kylie Minogue prosecco bottle into a super-cool glass bound to send fans of the pop star spinning around once again.

Brian Weatherall of Durham regularly shares his work on his Instagram page, as he chops bottles to size, smooths out the rough edges, and produces glasses that would be a fabulous addition to any home.

This time, an empty Kylie Minogue prosecco bottle should be so lucky, as he works his magic to turn it into a perfect drinking vessel. Turning the empty bottles into glasses is an idea Weatherall just can’t get out of his head. Credit: Brian Weatherall via Storyful