Man threatens to 'shoot up Loggers Run Middle School'

Associated Press

A New Zealand jury on Wednesday found a mother guilty of murdering her three young daughters after rejecting her defense that she was so mentally ill at the time she couldn't be held responsible. Lauren Dickason, 42, had earlier admitted killing her 2-year-old twin daughters Maya and Karla, and their 6-year-old sister Lianè, at their home in the town of Timaru nearly two years ago. Prosecutors acknowledged Dickason had suffered from depression but said it wasn't enough to warrant a medical defense.