Man threatens to 'shoot up Loggers Run Middle School'
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a man who took to social media and threatened to "shoot up Loggers Run Middle School" and spoke of shooting six students.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a man who took to social media and threatened to "shoot up Loggers Run Middle School" and spoke of shooting six students.
“Choices have consequences,” police said.
Jordan DeMay, 17, killed himself after being blackmailed by a group of men overseas who posed as a woman on Instagram and coerced him into sending them nudes. His mother tells Andrea Blanco how she hopes the extradition and prosecution of the suspects will set a precedent for the handling of sextortion cases
A frantic search ensued for three hours after the boy vanished from an IKEA in Brooklyn. He later died after he was pulled from the Erie Basin.
The New York cop allegedly sabotaged a police manhunt, allowing the gang leader to escape the country, officials said.
NBC News via YouTubeOn the day of 20-year-old Dominic Russo’s funeral last year, a comment appeared on his online obituary. “I love you my nug,” read the comment posted under the name Mackenzie Shirilla—Russo’s girlfriend. “I will never stop thinking about you.”Russo, along with his 19-year-old friend Davion Flanagan, died on July 31, 2022 when Shirilla—then just 17—murdered the two by smashing straight into a building at 100 miles per hour in the Cleveland suburb of Strongsville, Ohio. Shirilla
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge declared a mistrial Thursday in the case of two white men charged in the attack on a Black FedEx employee who was making a delivery. Brandon Case and his father, Gregory Case, are charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy and shooting into the vehicle driven by D’Monterrio Gibson in January 2022. Gibson, now 25, was not injured. But the chase and gunfire led to complaints on social media of racism in Brookhaven, about an hour’s drive sout
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas woman was arrested and has been charged with threatening to kill the federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington and a member of Congress. Abigail Jo Shry of Alvin, Texas, called the federal courthouse in Washington and left the threatening message — using a racist term for U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan — on Aug. 5, court records show. Investigators traced her phone number and she later admitted to making the threateni
Christopher Thomas Binns, who appeared on TV as hospital DJ Ivan Brackenbury, was handed a suspended prison term.
Toronto police say the city's latest homicide victim was physically attacked on a downtown street before he fell to the ground and was struck by a passing vehicle late Tuesday.Det.-Sgt. Brandon Price, of the police's homicide unit, identified the victim as Douglas James MacDonald, 54, of Toronto.MacDonald was pronounced dead after he was found in the middle of Sherbourne Street north of Queen Street East late Tuesday. Police say they received several calls about a person struck at about 10:50 p.
“Criminals who take advantage of elderly individuals, whose income is often fixed, are absolutely appalling,” a Homeland Security Investigations agent said.
Justin McLaughlin died in October 2021 after an incident at a railway station in Glasgow.
“I think the strategy is to get bad convictions, but to get them fast,” the lawyer said of the four indictments The post Alan Dershowitz Thinks All Trump Trials Will Conclude Before Election: ‘There’ll Be Some Convictions’ appeared first on TheWrap.
The alleged WhatsApp chat where the messages were sent was active from 2018 to 2022
Sidney Powell advertised a new promo code for her store off the back of the indictment, offering 20% off her books, signed photos, and other merch.
“Isaac just stabbed me,” the father called out to his wife, police said.
A Trump supporter was arrested and accused of threatening to kill a judge overseeing one of his cases. Others are threatening jurors who indicted him.
A New Zealand jury on Wednesday found a mother guilty of murdering her three young daughters after rejecting her defense that she was so mentally ill at the time she couldn't be held responsible. Lauren Dickason, 42, had earlier admitted killing her 2-year-old twin daughters Maya and Karla, and their 6-year-old sister Lianè, at their home in the town of Timaru nearly two years ago. Prosecutors acknowledged Dickason had suffered from depression but said it wasn't enough to warrant a medical defense.
The Justice Department is investigating whether conditions at the overpopulated Fulton County Jail, where dozens of inmates have died, are unconstitutional.
A 10-year-old Mississippi boy was briefly detained for public urination. Police chief calls situation “an error in judgment.”
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Lennox and Addington County say a driver has been charged with attempted murder after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.A man was seriously injured after being hit on Prince Street in Deseronto, Ont., around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, according to an OPP media release.Const. David Yome said police received reports that a person had been run over and arrived to find a man with serious injuries. A second pedestrian was with them, but managed to jump out of the way