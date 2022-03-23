'Man That's Crazy': Tornado Causes Heavy Damage in Arabi Area of New Orleans

A tornado touched down in New Orleans, Louisiana, on March 22, causing heavy damage in the Arabi area.

Damage was reported on the ground by the National Weather Service as the storm moved west of the Arabi area, moving northeast into the city’s east.

There were initially no casualties or reports of significant damage in the Orleans Parish, while crews were working to restore power to 8,00 customers affected by the storm, according to Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

This video posted to Instagram by @n9nechalant_ shows damage in the Arabi area. Credit: @n9nechalant_ via Storyful