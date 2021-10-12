Man Takes Cover Behind Car Amid Powerful Winds in Southwest Oklahoma

A man and his friends had to duck for cover behind their vehicle as powerful winds blew toward them near Snyder, Oklahoma, on October 10.

Vincent Craighead filmed a video that showed the moment he and his fellow storm chasers are hit by crazy winds. “That came so fast,” one of the men says in the video. Craighead also edited a slow-motion version of this video that shows debris picked up by the winds swirling toward them.

“Storms were flying,” Craighead wrote in a Twitter post that shows a video of him driving to the storm on Sunday.

National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for parts of Oklahoma and Texas, with forecasts of tennis ball-sized hail and wind gusts of up to 85 mph on October 10. Credit: Vincent Craighead via Storyful