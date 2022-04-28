Man taken to hospital after shooting at Bethany apartment complex
MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays were forced to search for small victories Wednesday after dropping a 7-1 decision to the Boston Red Sox. Starter Ross Stripling threw a season-high five innings, the team's high-leverage relievers got a much-needed break and backup infielder Gosuke Katoh doubled in the fourth inning for his first big-league hit. There was little else to choose from as the Blue Jays had an uneventful performance after the dramatics of a walk-off win a night earlier. Stripling, init
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play
MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu
OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have
CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi
The Toronto Raptors fought off elimination on Saturday and now head to Philadelphia with the hopes of forcing a Game 6. Here's what to what for. Full episode looking at Game 4 and previewing Game 5 is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
TORONTO — Chants of "Scottie! Scottie! Scottie!" rained down at Scotiabank Arena Saturday as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was named the NBA's rookie of the year. News of Barnes' award broke less than an hour prior to tipoff in the Raptors' 110-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He had missed Games 2 and 3 of the best-of-seven playoff series with a sprained ankle and was cleared to play just before the elimination game began. A pre-game ceremony honouring Barnes drew joyous applause f
AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele held off Sam Burns and Billy Horschel by two strokes Sunday in a record-setting, wire-to-wire victory in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Cantlay and Schauffele closed with an even-par-72 in the alternate-shot final round to finish at 29-under 259 at TPC Louisiana. They broke the tournament record of 27 under set by Kevin Kisner-Scott Brown and Jonas Blixt-Cameron Smith in 2017, the first year the tournament was played as a team event.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thomas Bordeleau scored the only goal in a shootout to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night. Vegas squandered a 4-2 lead with a little more than two minutes left in regulation, as Nick Bonino scored his second goal of the game at 17:54 of the third period and Timo Meier added the equalizer with 0.9 seconds remaining to silence what moments before was a raucous crowd of 18,367. The Golden Knights outshot San Jose 6-1 in overtime, but
OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold
Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich completed a decade of domestic dominance by beating main rival Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to seal a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday. Goals from Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Jamal Musiala sent Bayern an unassailable 12 points clear of second-placed Dortmund with three games of the season remaining. Canada's Alphonso Davies started for Bayern and earned his fourth Bundesliga title. The 21-year-old was sidelined for nearly three months a
ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi
The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit
DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble
Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Panthers' position as the top team in the NHL's Eastern Conference and whether Tampa Bay should still be considered favourites.
PHILADELPHIA — Fred VanVleet says his body has "tapped out." The Toronto Raptors' all-star guard, who suffered a strained left hip flexor, was ruled out of Monday's do-or-die Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 28-year-old, who's also been battling a bruised knee the past few months, limped off the court in the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4, ripping his jersey in frustration. "I knew I wasn't coming back," he said of his reaction. "To be in this