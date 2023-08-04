Man taken to hospital after falling over handrail at Columbus Zoo
Man taken to hospital after falling over handrail at Columbus Zoo
Man taken to hospital after falling over handrail at Columbus Zoo
Getting too close can be dangerous for humans, experts say.
Over the past decade, thousands have competed to kill some of the planet's biggest serpents in Florida.
New footage of so-called ‘human bear’ has experts and zoo visitors divided
“I’ve lived here and seen this going on for my entire life, but I’ve never seen anything like what’s happened in the past 4 or 5 months.”
“It was so sad seeing the cub in there.”
Divers captured the shocking footage of an orca tearing a shark open and "slurping" out its liver, a hunting technique that is rarely observed by humans.
The fish has been present in Canadian waters since the early 1990s.
Scientists spotted the orange-eyed animal sleeping several feet off the ground, a study said.
The main contractor in charge of constructing the Site C hydroelectric dam project near Fort St. John in northeastern B.C. has been hit with a $1.1 million fine for dumping contaminated drainage water into the Peace River.The penalty was imposed after Peace River Hydro Partners pleaded guilty in provincial court in Fort St. John on Monday to depositing a deleterious substance into fish-bearing waters, a violation of the federal Fisheries Act, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada,Th
NEW YORK (AP) — There could be a new contender for heaviest animal to ever live. While today's blue whale has long held the title, scientists have dug up fossils from an ancient giant that could tip the scales. Researchers described the species — named Perucetus colossus, or “the colossal whale from Peru” — in the journal Nature on Wednesday. Each vertebra weighs over 220 pounds (100 kilograms) and its ribs measure nearly 5 feet (1.4 meters) long. “It’s just exciting to see such a giant animal t
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A town on northern Mexico’s Pacific coast saw its beaches carpeted with dead fish after what experts describe as a toxic algae bloom. Officials in the northern state of Sinaloa said this week that dead fish started washing up on beaches around the hamlet of El Maviri around July 25.. About a ton of fish carcasses was trucked away, and some were kept for testing. Randy Ross, an inspector with Mexico’s health standards agency, said a cyanobacteria was found in the fish. But rese
The WWF predicts that the number of red pandas left in the wild could be as low at 2,500.
STORY: Rare earths could be the key to a transition to green energy.The rock from these mines are turned into building blocks for magnets -that are used in everything from iPhones - to Teslas.And Beijing - has a dominating hand over them.Last month China imposed export controls on gallium and germanium - stoking fears that it could block exports of rare earths next.So - what would happen then?Experts say China has a stranglehold on the key group of 17 metals needed for a clean energy transition. What's more - it controls almost 90% of global rare earths refining capacity, according to the International Energy Agency.The world's two biggest rare earths companies outside of China are having a hard time competing.Australia's Lynas had plans to build a U.S. refinery with a Texas-based partner - but that collapsed, according to sources.U.S.-based MP had a goal of refining its own rare earth metals in 2020 - but then COVID-19 hit.If projects continue to struggle, several economies could fail to meet their goal of cutting carbon emissions to net zero 2050 - without Beijing's involvement.Analysts say crucial innovation is needed to break China's dominance in the sector - without sacrificing environmental quality.Tesla in May announced plans to make EV magnets without rare earths - citing 'environmental and health risks' in the current process.Several other companies are working on new ways to process rare earths.But cleaner solutions are still years from production.
SURREY, B.C. — Canada's plan to plant two billion trees by 2030 is ahead of schedule, but mitigating the effects of climate change is as important as adapting to them, says Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson. The minister was in Surrey, B.C., Wednesday to tout the federal government's pledge to plant two billion trees, saying the plan is on track and even exceeding its targets. "We are focusing a good chunk of this program increasingly on the reforestation of areas burned by forests,
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is aiming to turn Canada's power grid net-zero by 2035, a goal that the premier of oil and gas-producing Alberta says she will defy, charging it is unrealistic before 2050. But power-generating companies in the country's highest greenhouse gas-emitting province are more optimistic and say they are looking to eliminate or offset direct emissions well ahead of Alberta's target, even if they are not committing to Trudeau's either. Progress in Alberta is critical to Trudeau's chances of electrifying Canada's vehicles and buildings with clean power, the backbone of global efforts to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and slow climate change.
A representative for the zoo told the Chinese media that the number of daily visitors to the zoo has gone up by around 30%.
Tofino, BC - On July 22 an entangled humpback whale was reported to be seen off the coast of Leonard Lighthouse, near Tofino. Since the initial sighting Fisheries and Oceans Canada, alongside Strawberry Isle Marine Research Society (SIMRS), have struggled to relocate the humpback and encourage community members to call the DFO marine mammal incident reporting hotline if seen, while remaining 200 meters away. On Sunday, the day after the initial sighting, they were able to relocate the humpback w
Newly released footage shows Colorado sheriff’s deputies helping free a black bear cub that was stuck inside a dumpster in Roxborough Park, Colorado, last month.The cub had made its way into the dumpster in search of food, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said. Wildlife officials and deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office laid down sections of fencing for the distressed cub to climb out of the dumpster.The cub reunited with its mother shortly after, CPW said.This body-cam footage of the rescue was released on August 3 by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The CPW shared their own angle of the rescue on July 15, previously verified reports show. Credit: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful
A black bear and a cub were euthanized Monday after the bear attacked and injured a man as he opened his garage door in Henderson County, Idaho.
A judge has issued a preliminary injunction requiring the city of Beverly Hills to spare 36 ficus trees slated for removal.