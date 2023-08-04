Man taken to hospital after falling over handrail at Columbus Zoo

Reuters Videos

STORY: Rare earths could be the key to a transition to green energy.The rock from these mines are turned into building blocks for magnets -that are used in everything from iPhones - to Teslas.And Beijing - has a dominating hand over them.Last month China imposed export controls on gallium and germanium - stoking fears that it could block exports of rare earths next.So - what would happen then?Experts say China has a stranglehold on the key group of 17 metals needed for a clean energy transition. What's more - it controls almost 90% of global rare earths refining capacity, according to the International Energy Agency.The world's two biggest rare earths companies outside of China are having a hard time competing.Australia's Lynas had plans to build a U.S. refinery with a Texas-based partner - but that collapsed, according to sources.U.S.-based MP had a goal of refining its own rare earth metals in 2020 - but then COVID-19 hit.If projects continue to struggle, several economies could fail to meet their goal of cutting carbon emissions to net zero 2050 - without Beijing's involvement.Analysts say crucial innovation is needed to break China's dominance in the sector - without sacrificing environmental quality.Tesla in May announced plans to make EV magnets without rare earths - citing 'environmental and health risks' in the current process.Several other companies are working on new ways to process rare earths.But cleaner solutions are still years from production.