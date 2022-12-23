Man steals SUV from Rocklin home just to return it one hour later
Normally, one would steal a car to keep it, but as surveillance video from a Rocklin neighborhood shows, a man stole a car from someone's driveway only to bring it back shortly afterward. The Rocklin Police Department said the bizarre theft happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near Rawhide and Clover Valley roads. Investigators said the suspect, only described as a man in his 20s with a bald or shaven head, entered a home through an open garage door and then through an unlocked interior door.