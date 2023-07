One person was stabbed Thursday afternoon during an argument at a shopping center in Odenton, according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the suspect approached his ex-girlfriend, who was with her child and new boyfriend, and that's when the argument began. County police said officers were called around 12:47 p.m. to the Market at Piney Orchard Market Place at the 8700 block of Piney Orchard Parkway for a reported stabbing.