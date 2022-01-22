Man Has Snow White Moment as Bird Eats Crust From His Hand at Colorado Ski Resort

A man channeled his inner Snow White when he invited a bird to eat some leftover pizza crust from his hand at Snowmass Ski Resort in Aspen, Colorado, on January 16.

Footage by Nicholas Parnaby shows a Canada jay bird flying towards him, perching on his fingers, and eating the crust straight from his hand. Canada jays have earned the nickname “camp robbers” for their habit of stealing food from campers, according to conservationists.

“I was sitting outside the Up 4 Pizza mid mountain restaurant with my son and wife and these camp robber birds were everywhere hoping for scraps from the tables,” Parnaby told Storyful.

“Another table was throwing pizza crust at them, but I remembered seeing these birds sit on peoples shoulders and eat out of their hands etc before last year in Vail,” he said. “So I just put a scrap of crust on my palm, set up the camera and seconds later the bird was perched on my fingers.” Credit: Nicholas Parnaby via Storyful