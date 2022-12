Man Slides Down Driveway as Freezing Rain Causes Slick Conditions in Idaho

Overnight freezing rain brought slick conditions to parts of Idaho on Sunday, December 25.

This video was captured by Collin Degnan, who said he recorded it in Hidden Springs on Sunday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the last time the area experienced significant freezing rain was in January 2013 and warned drivers to take care on the roads. Credit: Collin Degnan via Storyful