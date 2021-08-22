Man Skimboards Across Floodwaters in Connecticut as Tropical Storm Henri Hits New England

Tropical Storm Henri made landfall along the coast of Rhode Island on Sunday, August 22, bringing high winds and heavy rainfall to the southern New England coast, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Footage filmed by Brandon Farr shows a man bodyboarding down a flooded intersection in Manchester, Connecticut, as lights from emergency vehicles flash nearby.

Peak wind speeds reached up to 70 mph in Point Judith, Rhode Island, on Sunday afternoon, the NWS reported.

Henri was expected to travel northwest, bringing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, according to the NWS. Credit: Brandon Farr via Storyful