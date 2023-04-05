Man shot and killed while checking his mail in Chandler

CBC

Melissa Chatzimanolakis and her brother, Anthony Chatzimanolakis, were born only 10 months apart. They were like twins who never left each other's side, she recalls. Chatzimanolakis lived with Melissa for a time. They'd run errands, go on long walks, watch movies, and he'd often take her toddler to daycare. "He was like my best friend, we did anything you can think of together," the 29-year-old said. Chatzimanolakis loved being an uncle and dreamed of building a future of his own. He planned to