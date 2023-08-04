Man shot, killed by LMPD officer on Frankfort Avenue identified
Man shot, killed by LMPD officer on Frankfort Avenue identified
Man shot, killed by LMPD officer on Frankfort Avenue identified
Kiea McCann, 17, and Dlava Mohamed, 16, were travelling to a ball when the crash happened.
Jeana Lynn Burrus was 39 years old and married with a child at the time of her death, authorities said
Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin’s vehicle split in two after being deliberately rammed off the road in a high-speed car chase.
Despite ending their 18-year marriage, the couple plans to take a family vacation next week.
Canadians are showing a wide range of emotions after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau formally announced their separation.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Connecticut man was given nearly $300,000 in fraudulent Home Depot credit by walking into stores in several states, taking expensive doors and then returning them without a receipt, federal prosecutors allege. Alexandre Henrique Costa-Mota, 26, of West Hartford, Connecticut, was detained without bail after a judge entered not-guilty pleas on his behalf this week in federal court in Rhode Island to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the U.S. attorney's offic
Police found the remains of Aydil Barbosa Fontes floating in suitcases in Delray Beach, Florida on July 21. A 78-year-old man was arrested.
Off-road motorists found the skeletal remains in a remote desert, deputies said.
The Clay County judge said Thursday the deaths of the infant and 2-year-old were “horrendous” and “entirely preventable.”
via VKA Russian ex-convict who was apparently freed from prison to take part in the war against Ukraine has now been accused of returning home and butchering six people in a drunken rampage.Igor Sofonov, 37, is one of two suspects arrested in the Republic of Karelia after authorities discovered two burned down homes containing the remains of six people who’d been stabbed to death. The victims were identified as a 39-year-old man and his 71-year-old father in one home, and a man and his wife, bro
Zelenskiy has expressed indignation at corruption uncovered during the audit last month after a high-profile incident of wrongdoing came to light in the Black Sea port of Odesa. "We had a detailed conversation," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address after meeting Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and the head of the SBU security service, Vasyl Maliuk. "The investigation is revealing numerous abuses," Zelenskiy said.
Freddy Ramirez was briefly detained by Tampa police outside the hotel room where he was arguing with his wife, Jody, according to a new report.
Machine Gun Kelly won Megan Fox back. Entertainment Tonight reports that the engaged couple, who took a break earlier this year after Fox sparked breakup rumors post-Super Bowl, have successfully reconciled.
For the last 15 years, inmates released from a nearby jail with no one to pick them up are dropped off at Barrie bus station with fare to make their way to their home communities.Now, the city has decided that needs to end, citing a lack of social services, increased homelessness and public safety concerns.Starting in September, Barrie is footing the bill for a pilot project, with some logistical assistance from the province, that will pick up inmates from the Central North Correctional Centre (
The man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death late last year was on a long drive by himself around the time of the deaths, his defense attorneys wrote in new court documents filed this week. Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in connection with the deaths at a rental house near the Moscow, Idaho, university campus last November. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson has said he intends to seek the death penalty, and the case is scheduled for trial this fall, though it could be postponed.
The ‘Flight Attendant’ actress and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey welcomed their baby daughter in late March
The RCMP says one person died after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning. (CBC)One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the Veterans Memorial Highway early Friday morning.The RCMP said it responded to the scene at 7 a.m. between the Bay Roberts and North River exits. The driver of the vehicle died at the scene. They were the lone occupant of the vehicle.The RCMP's traffic analyst is investigating, along with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The RCMP was assisted by Bay Robert
The ex-House speaker said it's “interesting to see” that the charges brought against Trump mostly follow the Jan. 6 panel's recommendations.
A former leader of the Canadian Nationalist Party is accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer twice in Saskatoon. Travis Patron, 32, founded the now defunct federal party, which promoted anti-immigrant and anti-LGBTQ views. The party was de-registered by Elections Canada in March 2022 due to its failure to maintain an active party membership of at least 250 people. Patron, who is from Redvers, Sask., is charged with two counts of impersonating a peace officer, two counts of failing to
Detailing everything from Ora's Tom Ford wedding gown(s) to the Elvis impersonator.