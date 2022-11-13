Man shot and killed by Goodyear police officer Saturday
AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions
MONTREAL — Kirby Dach scored two goals and the Montreal Canadiens earned a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Dach gave Montreal (7-6-1) a three-goal lead in the first period. Mike Hoffman also scored, for his third goal in two nights. Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves for the win. Luke Schenn and Nils Hoglander replied for Vancouver (4-7-3) in a third period comeback attempt. Thatcher Demko had a difficult night in the Canucks' net, sto
Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.
WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper
Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky will sit out two games for a dangerous hit on Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff on Tuesday.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec
TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie
WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira is ready to be in the playoff spotlight. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers third-year running back will make his first post-season start at that position when the team hosts the B.C. Lions in Sunday’s CFL West Division final at IG Field. The opportunity to do that in his hometown in front of family, friends and fans is something he relishes. “This is meaningful football and this is when you want to play,” Oliveira said Friday after Winnipeg’s closed practice. “I’ve worked extre
After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The Canadian Elite Basketball League is suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's, N.L. after just one season, the league announced on Friday. CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said the decision to fold the Newfoundland Growlers franchise was made because its home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacked the amenities required by a professional league. The announcement came two days after the league granted an expansion team to Winnipeg for the 2023 seaso
Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the correct players each week. Of course, we have our studs, anchors, and the players we’re starting virtually no matter what. We don’t need anyone to tell us to start Josh Allen. But, the further down the lineup we go, the more those questions trickle in.
Columbus Blue Jackets' star defenseman Zach Werenski will miss the rest of 2022-23 season with a shoulder injury, the team announced Friday.
When qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar started, Canada was no. 73 in FIFA's global rankings but a memorable and historic run through CONCACAF means the men in red will line up on the game's biggest stage for the first time since 1986.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — D’Onta Foreman admitted he was tired — at times completely gassed. But the Carolina Panthers running back said there wasn't a chance he was going to tap on his helmet and ask to take a breather. He's waited too long in his injury-plagued career for this opportunity. “When the game is on the line there is no coming out,” Foreman said. Foreman carried 31 times for 130 yards and a touchdown, Laviska Shenault added a 41-yard burst to the end zone and the Panthers beat the Atla
BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Allisen Corpuz is closing out a solid rookie year on the LPGA Tour, and now the Hawaii native has a chance to make it even better at the Pelican Women's Championship. Corpuz made four birdies in a six-hole stretch in the middle of her second round Saturday and had another 5-under 65, giving her a one-shot lead going into the final round of the penultimate LPGA Tour event of the year. Right behind Corpuz is a group of top contenders, making that one-shot lead feel even small
WINNIPEG — The Canadian Elite Basketball League says it is expanding to Winnipeg for the 2023 season. Winnipeg will be the league's fifth expansion since it launched in 2019 with six teams. The league said Winnipeg's name and logo will be announced at a later date. The CEBL, now with 11 teams, is the largest wholly Canadian professional sports league. The CFL and soccer's Canadian Premier League, which recently added a new team in Vancouver FC, each have nine franchises. The CEBL has expanded it
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe
DETROIT (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 28 of his season-high 43 points in the first half as the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 117-108 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds, and Marcus Smart added 18 points and 10 assists in Boston’s second win against Detroit in four days. The Celtics won 128-112 at home on Wednesday. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points to lead Detroit, and rookie Jalen Ivey added a season-high 26. Marcus Bagley III made his season debut
NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind. Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon
Russia's war in Ukraine has derailed plans to hold a World Cup of Hockey this winter. The NHL and NHL Players' Association on Friday abandoned plans to stage a World Cup in February 2024 as they had hoped, saying in a joint statement “iit is not feasible" in the current environment. There is uncertainty about what to do with players from Russia since the country's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year and the ongoing war there. Some countries did not want Russians to participate, even if under a