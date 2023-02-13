Man shot and killed in Desire area
Man shot and killed in Desire area
A private autopsy ordered by Elliot Blair’s family shows he appeared to have been ‘hit and dragged’ by more than one attacker prior to his death
A Texas man has been convicted of capital murder in the fatal shooting of three teenagers by the man’s then-14-year-old son. Richard Acosta, 34, was convicted Friday by a jury in Dallas of capital murder for the 2021 shooting deaths of Xavier Gonzalez, 14; Ivan Noyala, 16; and Rafael Garcia, 17, the day after Christmas. A 15-year-old newly hired cook was injured in the shooting and has recovered. Acosta testified that he did not know his son, Abel Acosta, had a gun or had shot anyone, only that the teenager got into his vehicle and told his father to drive away because someone was shooting.
Steve Hirsch/Pool via ReutersSteve Bannon—the nativist American media personality who’s backed by a Chinese billionaire—hasn’t paid the lawyers who spent years defending him against an onslaught of criminal charges, according to three sources who spoke exclusively to The Daily Beast.With massive legal bills still outstanding, Bannon is now scrambling to find new attorneys, as he faces a looming trial over the way he scammed the MAGA crowd with a dubious plan to build a privately funded U.S.-Mexi
"My name is Vant Hayes and I'm the only Black one left out here." Hayes, who says he's 88-years old or "somewhere around there," represents the end of an era in the village of Breton, Alta. 110 kilometres southwest of Edmonton. His grandparents William and Mollie Hayes and their children moved to the area from Oklahoma in the early 1900s as part of the Great Migration of Black settlers from the United States, lured by the promise of free land and a better life. An increase in discrimination in t
A police spokesman said: 'The fact that this man survived such an ordeal is quite simply a miracle.'
The Florida congressman honoured a combat veteran accused of killing a Michigan man in 2019
The tortured bodies of four municipal employees were found Saturday stuffed into a vehicle in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen. Prosecutors in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo said identified the victims as city employees, but gave no additional details. Playa del Carmen has long had a problem with illicit businesses, drug sales at shops and beach front restaurants taking over the beach zone.
"We are always stronger together."
The family assumed their dog had been bringing back the bones of some animal -- until they saw a human skull in the front yard.
Four Afghan boys have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl at a school in Dover.
The Wagner Group's physical selection process was so basic that they accepted "almost everyone," one of the fighters said.
Hundreds of Muslims descended on a police station in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province Saturday, snatched a blasphemy suspect from his cell and took him outside and lynched him, police said. Senior police officer Babar Sarfaraz Alpa said a man identified only as Waris had been in police custody for desecrating pages of a copy of Islam's holy book, the Quran. Alpa said an enraged mob of hundreds stormed the Warburton police station where some protesters used a wooden ladder to climb a wall and opened the main gate for the angry mob.
Darryl Tyree Williams, 32, died at the hospital Jan. 17, about an hour after police say he was tased three times and handcuffed by Raleigh officers.
Prosecutors claim the man’s children told investigators they were made to take cold baths as punishment.
A priest in western Mexico has been shot to death, the eighth killed under the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The church’s Catholic Multimedia Center identified the priest as Rev. Juan Angulo Fonseca. The center said Sunday that eight priests, including Angulo Fonseca, have been murdered during the current administration, which took office in December 2018.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / ReutersIt was just about noon on June 7, 2021, when South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh burst through the doors of his family’s prominent personal injury firm. It was a balmy early summer day and the tall 53-year-old was in Lowcountry business casual garb: khakis, a sea-foam polo, and a blue sport coat.His midday arrival that Monday did not faze his colleagues because Murdaugh was known in the office as a “frenetic” employee who kept different hours than t
The Queen Consort has been forced to postpone a visit to the West Midlands on Tuesday after contracting an illness, Buckingham Palace has said. Camilla was also set to visit the Southwater One Library in Telford to thank staff and representatives from outreach and voluntary groups for their contribution to the community. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said it was hoped a new date could be found soon for the postponed events.
The head of a union representing most of the Memphis Fire Department said three employees who were fired after the death of Tyre Nichols weren’t given enough information as they responded to the call for medical help. Thomas Malone, president of the Memphis Fire Fighters Association, also wrote in a letter to city councilmembers that information was withheld from those first responders by people on the scene. Nichols, who is Black, was beaten by Memphis police after he was pulled over Jan. 7 for an alleged traffic violation.
The building was set on fire months ago, police said.
Manitoba RCMP announced two arrests this week related to alcohol trafficking in First Nations communities, and the arrests come just one week after one Indigenous leader accused RCMP of not doing enough to crack down on illegal alcohol sales in First Nations. In a media release Wednesday, RCMP confirmed a woman from the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation (NCN) was arrested in late January after RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in the community and found an “undisclosed quantity of liquor, numer