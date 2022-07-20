Man shot in head fighting early release of woman decades early
A man shot in the head is fighting the release of the woman who nearly killed him in a vengeance shooting.
A wanted man has died after an hours-long standoff with Aurora police ended with one officer and one Arapahoe County deputy shooting at him.
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum will join Tyra Banks as co-host of Dancing with the Stars' 31st season
Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T
HALIFAX — Getting the win remains the primary goal, but running back Andrew Harris will be chasing two career milestones Saturday afternoon. Harris will lead the Toronto Argonauts into their TD Atlantic showdown with the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Wolfville, N.S. The 35-year-old Winnipeg native needs just 46 yards to surpass Milt Stegall and move into fourth in all-time yards from scrimmage. Stegall currently holds down the No. 4 spot with 15,209 yards. And with 114 yards rushing, Harris will b
WINNIPEG — Carlton Agudosi had a CFL debut most receivers can only dream about. The Blue Bombers slotback caught two touchdown passes to help Winnipeg remain the league's only unbeaten team after a tense 26-19 victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Friday. The six-foot-six Agudosi caught a 16-yard TD pass from quarterback Zach Collaros late in the third quarter, and then jumped in the corner of the end zone to haul in a 10-yard touchdown pass with 3:56 remaining in the fourth. “It was amazing. I
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens agreed to a two-year, one-way contract with goaltender Samuel Montembeault on Monday. The 25-year-old restricted free agent compiled an 8-18-6 record in 38 games with the Canadiens in 2021-22. Montembeault also put up an .891 save percentage, a 3.77 goals-against average and one shutout — the first of his NHL career. Claimed off waivers by Montreal last October, the six-foot-three, 199-pound native of Becancour, Que., is heading into his sixth season as a profes
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou
MONTREAL — Derbies always bring out the best in soccer. From roaring fans to on-pitch intensity, both teams are looking for ultimate bragging rights, regardless of form. That’s how a struggling Toronto FC dominated their rivals CF Montreal in the semifinals of the Canadian Championship last month, cruising to a 4-0 win at home. However, Montreal got their revenge in Major League Soccer action on Saturday night with a strong 1-0 win at Stade Saputo. An own goal from Lukas MacNaughton lifted Montr
TORONTO — As he watched his team fight out of a two-run deficit in extra innings, Teoscar Hernandez said he was feeding off the energy in the dugout. "I just had the confidence that my teammates were going to put some good at-bats in and we're going to tie the game and win the ball game," he said. Hernandez hit a walk-off RBI single as part of a three-run 10th inning for the Toronto Blue Jays as they came from behind to defeat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 at Rogers Centre on Saturday. After Vinnie
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five
Happy Friday, friends! Let's dive into some wonderful news this week from sports and beyond! Let's start with some excellent expansion news: women's professional hockey is coming back to Montreal! Oui, mes amis! The Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced that an expansion team will start in the eighth season of the league. The team will call Centre 21.02 high-performance hockey facility in Verdun, Que., its home. Since the CWHL shuttered in 2019, there has not been a consistent women's pr
EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Django Lovett says he wasn't at his best technically at the world track and field championships on Monday. And in an event measured in centimetres, that can be the difference between climbing the podium or not. The 30-year-old from Surrey, B.C., finished tied for sixth in the men's high jump, clearing 2.27 metres before bowing out after three misses at 2.30. He tied Cuba's Luis Enrique Zayas. "I don't think I quite performed to my ability or what I wanted," said Lovett, w
The Maple Leafs have committed to a four-year contract with Calle Jarnkrok.
MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ
Ottawa's impressive offseason has not gone unnoticed by its provincial rival.
Brandon Barriera has the physical tools to succeed, but the Blue Jays were also impressed by his confidence and compete level.
EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Camryn Rogers spun four times in the circle, then unleashed a hammer throw that soared straight into the history books. The 23-year-old from Richmond, B.C., threw 75.52 metres to win silver at the world track and field championships on Sunday, not only Canada's first world medal in women's hammer, but the country's first women's podium finish in a field event — period. But climbing the medal podium in her world debut didn't come as a huge surprise. It's been that kind of
Matt Chapman isn't pleased with how his 2022 season is going.