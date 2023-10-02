Man shot to death in Dudley High’s parking lot during football game
Greensboro Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting in a high school parking lot Friday night during a football game.
Greensboro Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting in a high school parking lot Friday night during a football game.
After being charged with raping a child and pleading not guilty, Alissa McCommon allegedly reached out to a minor and said he'd "regret" going to authorities, say police
This was no mere drubbing, it was a disgrace. On a pristine autumnal morning here at Marco Simone, Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, the world No 1 and a five-time major champion, contrived to succumb 9&7 to a player competing in just his second Ryder Cup and one who only turned professional four months ago. Scheffler, crying into the arms of his wife Meredith, at least looked suitably humiliated by the scoreline. Koepka, graceless until the end, did not even bother removing his cap for the h
GoFundMeA Michigan vigilante who amassed thousands of social media followers with his unauthorized hunts for pedophiles was shot and killed in a confrontation with two teenagers, police said.Robert Wayne Lee, 40, of Pontiac, was better known as Boopac Shakur online, where he would often pose as a 15-year-old girl to expose alleged predators.Authorities say that Lee accused one of the teens at a local restaurant of being a pedophile and punched him—leading one of the boys to pull out a knife and
A man in his 60s has been bailed in connection to the landmark being cut down.
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge sentenced a woman who pleaded guilty to fatally shoving an 87-year-old Broadway singing coach onto a Manhattan sidewalk to six months more in prison than the eight years that had been previously reached in a plea deal. During Friday's sentencing of Lauren Pazienza for manslaughter, Manhattan state Supreme Court Judge Felicia Mennin said she was unconvinced that the 28-year-old Long Island woman took responsibility for her actions on March 10, 2022, when she pushe
A High Court judge has ruled a murdering pig farmer’s ex-wife should win the bulk of their £1 million fortune in their divorce after she became a “social pariah”.
A Winnipeg Sikh youth organization says it's concerned about the possibility of gang activity in the city after the fatal shooting of a man who police in India allege was a notorious criminal there.Sukhdool Singh Gill, 39, was found dead by police in a duplex on Hazelton Drive, in northwest Winnipeg, on the morning of Sept. 20.His death came just two days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there are credible allegations linking India to the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a pro-Khalistan ac
After driving into the Independence Township Police Department, John Hargreaves stepped into the squad room with his hands in the air victoriously.
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre found himself the subject of online criticism after posting photos with an Inuk elder alongside a caption about meeting with Algonquin elders on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Poilievre posted two photos to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday with a caption about joining Algonquin elders and leaders at the eternal flame on Parliament Hill to mark the holiday at an event hosted by the Algonquin Nation and the National Centre for
Pictures showed two men laughing at a photo of Bradley Lowery who died of cancer aged six in 2017.
We look at the key questions surrounding the 44th contest.
The Toronto Blue Jays return to the MLB post-season for a second consecutive year, and now they know who they'll be up against.The Minnesota Twins will host the Blue Jays for their best-of-three American League wild-card series beginning on Tuesday.Here's everything you need to know about how the teams stack up ahead of Game 1.STARTING PITCHINGBlue Jays: For a team that was supposed to be an offensive juggernaut, Toronto can thank their pitching for pulling them back into the post-season.Kevin G
Connor McDavid couldn't believe what was in front of him. The No. 1 pick at the 2015 NHL draft was starting his rookie season with the Edmonton Oilers. Everything was new — new city, new team, new way of doing things. McDavid noticed a bunch of big numbers scribbled in the locker room one day. It was his introduction to the practice of putting "money on the board" — a tradition where players offer to pay teammates out of their own pockets for things like goals or points in a game of personal imp
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh apologized to his teammates and coaches on Sunday for his strong comments about the team’s commitment to winning after the Mariners were eliminated from postseason contention. Raleigh spoke for about 90 seconds and did not take questions, a day after Seattle lost to Texas and was eliminated from postseason contention. “Obviously yesterday was a really emotional day for everybody. I just want to apologize to my teammates, my coaches, fans. It wasn’t a ti
Gary Meikle, 43, stabbed Charles Wilson at least 54 times with a knife, struck him repeatedly with an axe and "mutilated his private parts" before setting fire to the victim's home, a court heard. Meikle was handed a life sentence after pleading guilty to murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice. Mr Wilson, 40, was found with serious injuries and pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to a blaze within his flat in Renton's Tontine Park, West Dunbartonshire, on Saturday 25 March.
“I am really concerned about your apparent inability to take responsibility for your actions,” judge tells Lauran Pazienza before handing down eight-and-a-half-years sentence
The Royals made an unusual bit of Major League Baseball history when the first 10 batters reached base safely.
“We know who you are, we have witnesses who can put you here,” police said.
TALLADEGA, Ala. — The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Kevin Harvick was disqualified Sunday evening in post-race inspection after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Talladega Superspeedway. Harvick had just crossed under the checkered flag with an apparent second-place finish to Ryan Blaney in his final Talladega race as Harvick wraps up his final […]
Saturday's Ryder Cup matches ended with an enraged Rory McIlroy and a newly inspired American squad.