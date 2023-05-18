Man shot along Northlake Boulevard in Lake Park
A man was taken to a hospital after he shot in Lake Park on Wednesday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Greene also attacked trans people during a bizarre rant in Congress.
The body in the video showing Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has been identified as retired Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Maimer.
Provincial police have identified human remains pulled from a car at the bottom of Lake Ontario as those of David Hannah, a prison guard who disappeared more than 40 years ago. Police divers stumbled across his car while searching for a completely separate, submerged vehicle in January. It was hauled to the surface using a barge in early May. In a media release Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the remains were Hannah and said they continue to investigate, along with the Office of t
Rida Kazem, 24, was driving beautician Yagmur Ozden, 33, home from a night out in west London when he lost control.
Kayla Unbehaun was nine years old when she disappeared while in the care of her mother Heather Unhebhaun
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes appears to be soon bound for prison after an appeals court Tuesday rejected her bid to remain free while she tries to overturn her conviction in a blood-testing hoax that brought her fleeting fame and fortune. In another ruling issued late Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ordered Holmes to pay $452 million in restitution to the victims of her crimes. Holmes is being held jointly liable for that amount with her former lover an
Looking back, Prasert Sriwaurai isn’t sure what stopped the crew from killing their skipper. But he can’t forget the anguish that drove them to discuss, in whispered voices, whether a body thrown into the depths of the ocean would ever be discovered.
The daughter-in-law of Montreal Mafia member Moreno Gallo was killed in a targeted shooting in the parking lot of her beauty salon on Tuesday, Radio-Canada is reporting. Multiple sources tell Radio-Canada that a gunman shot Claudia Iacono five times at 4:30 p.m. after waiting for her to enter the parking lot of her beauty salon, Salon Deauville, in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough. Montreal police say when they arrived on the scene, they found a woman with gunshot wounds inside he
Just over a year ago, Avery, who was addicted to drugs and working on a sex trade stroll in Calgary's southeast, found herself running for her life across farmers' fields after she says she escaped a brutal attack by a man Calgary police have now charged with drugging and sexually assaulting five women. CBC News is calling the woman Avery. Her identity is protected by a publication ban. Avery uses a lot of numbers when she talks about her life. A 24-year drug addiction. Nine months sober. Three
RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty ImagesColorado Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has filed to divorce her husband of two decades, according to court records obtained Tuesday by The Daily Beast.The April 25 filing seeks to dissolve her marriage to Jayson Boebert, with whom she shares four sons. An affidavit of service, also obtained by The Daily Beast, indicate that Jayson Boebert appeared to be caught off guard by the court proceedings. He chased away a process server with an expl
The man is facing multiple charges.
Steven Selwood left the woman in her 70s with life-changing injuries after ploughing into her while four times over the limit in Haslemere, Surrey, last May.
An Alabama man was sentenced on Tuesday to nearly two years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol and invading the Senate floor with a knife on his hip and a gaping wound on his face. A police officer shot Joshua Matthew Black in his left cheek with a crowd-control munition outside the Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. The bloody hole in his face didn't stop Black from occupying the Senate with other rioters after lawmakers evacuated the chamber. “Black was a notorious offender during t
A Canadian man was shot to death in Mexico’s Pacific coast beach town of Puerto Escondido, prosecutors said Tuesday. Oaxaca state prosecutors said Tuesday the Canadian man was found dead in a car with a bullet wound on Monday in a neighborhood of Puerto Escondido where few tourists stay. Prosecutors did not provide any possible motive in the slaying.
A police force has apologised to a man wrongly accused of murdering seven-year-old Nikki Allan in 1992, after the real killer was finally convicted 31 years later.
Lori Vallow was convicted of the murders of children Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow and conspiracy to murder Chad Daybell’s wife Tammy Daybell
He is facing a manslaughter charge, according to police.
Daniel Gill lost his job at ShopRite after Giuliani falsely told police officers he hit him on the back, according to the lawsuit.
Feminists have criticised the prison sentence handed down to a Mexican woman who killed her rapist while trying to defend herself.
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students late last year, has been indicted by a grand jury. The indictment includes four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary, according to the documents filed in Latah County District Court. Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student at Washington State University's department of criminal justice and criminology, was arrested on first-degree murder and burglary charges in December after a six-week search.