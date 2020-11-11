Man Sets Fire in Street and Rams Car Into North London Police Station

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of arson and other offenses after he allegedly rammed a car into a north London police station and set a fire in a nearby road on Wednesday, November 11, London police said.

The BBC reported the man crashed into the police station, got out of the vehicle, and poured fuel into the road, igniting it. This footage shows the car crash’s aftermath and onlookers speculating.

“At this time this remains a local investigation but is being supported by counter-terrorism officers,” police said.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted: “I’m in constant contact with the @MetPoliceUK Commissioner about the major incident in Edmonton this evening. I’m grateful to the police officers and other emergency services who brought the situation under control and continue to investigate the incident.”

According to police, the incident was reported at 6.58 pm, and the department was evacuated. At the time of writing, the vehicle remained at the scene and police cordoned off the area to investigate.

Police were not “informed” of any injuries, an incident update stated. Credit: @iLLAMADi via Storyful