Man Rescues Mini Sausage Dog From Flooded Quarry on Isle of Man

A man came to the rescue of a runaway miniature dachshund on the Isle of Man, swimming the dog to safety after she was found stuck on the ledge of a flooded quarry on January 3.

Dog owner Melanie Kermeen told Storyful that her two dachshunds, Bebe and Lulu, ran off to chase a rabbit on the morning of Sunday, January 2. The local island community, including strangers, searched for the pair throughout Sunday night.

Although Lulu found her way home early on Monday morning, the hunt was still on for Bebe. After tracking her footprints to a nearby quarry, searchers discovered Bebe trapped on a ledge.

This video taken by Kermeen shows rescuer Juan Kinley, who Karmeen said was a retired police officer, swimming out to the ridge and retrieving Bebe. Credit: Melanie Kermeen via Storyful

