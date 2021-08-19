Man Relaxing in River Mistaken for Dead Body in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Rescue workers attempted to recover a reported dead body from the Arkansas River in in Tulsa, Oklahoma, only to find the man alive and well.

This video shared by the Tulsa Fire Department on August 18 shows the rescue workers kayaking to a man lying in a shallow part of the river, who sits up upon their approach.

“The river is low, but is still potentially dangerous in areas,” wrote the fire department on Facebook. “Please stay safe and find alternate ways to stay cool!” Credit: Tulsa Fire Department via Storyful