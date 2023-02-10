Man Recites Quran as Rescuers Reach Him Alive '104 Hours' After Turkey Earthquakes

Video posted on February 10 shows rescuers reaching a man in Kahramanmaras days after devastating earthquakes caused widespread damage across Turkey and Syria.

The Turkish General Directorate of Security said Sergeant Osman Fırat, seen here partially trapped by rubble, was reached 104 hours after the earthquakes struck on February 6.

According to officials, Fırat can be heard reciting verses from the Quran.

By February 10, the death toll between Turkey and Syria had surpassed 22,000, official reports said. Credit: Türk Polis Teşkilatı via Storyful