Man Pulled From Rubble After Eight-Hour Search in Turkey's Malatya

A man was pulled alive from rubble after what rescuers said was an eight-hour search of an earthquake-destroyed hotel in Malatya, Turkey, on Tuesday, February 7.

Footage released by Turkish NGO IHH shows a team pulling a man by the arms to lift him from the destruction. The group said the rescue took place at the Hotel Avsar.

According to Hurriyet Daily News, the 135-bed hotel “collapsed completely” as a powerful earthquake and series of aftershocks hit the region on Monday.

Thousands of people were confirmed to have died in Turkey and neighboring Syria. Credit: IHH Insani Yardim Vakfi via Storyful