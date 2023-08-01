Man police accuse of smashing windows of several cars taken into custody in Maine

The Canadian Press

SYDNEY, Australia — Australian police on Tuesday charged a former childcare worker with abusing 91 girls in what officials are calling one of the worst such cases in recent history. The 45-year-old man faces life in prison. "This is one of the most horrific child abuse cases that I've seen in nearly 40 years of policing," New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald said. Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Justine Gough said that the man was charged with 1,623 c