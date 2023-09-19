Man pleads guilty to raping 3 Towson University students
A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to the rape of three Towson University students in February. Officials said Quantze Davis, 28, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree rape in Baltimore County Circuit Court. In the late evening hours of Feb. 2, three 18-year-old female Towson students were walking together in the business district. On Allegheny Avenue, Davis confronted the victims, showed a handgun, threatened to kill them and forced them to a secluded side street.