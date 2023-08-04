Man pleads guilty to charges related to crash that killed Clara 'Claire' Gomez
58-year-old Clara Gomez, who is also known in the community as Claire, was killed in the crash that occurred on Main Street near West Utica Street.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Connecticut man was given nearly $300,000 in fraudulent Home Depot credit by walking into stores in several states, taking expensive doors and then returning them without a receipt, federal prosecutors allege. Alexandre Henrique Costa-Mota, 26, of West Hartford, Connecticut, was detained without bail after a judge entered not-guilty pleas on his behalf this week in federal court in Rhode Island to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the U.S. attorney's offic
Jeana Lynn Burrus was 39 years old and married with a child at the time of her death, authorities said
Dashcam footage captured the chase.
The Clay County judge said Thursday the deaths of the infant and 2-year-old were “horrendous” and “entirely preventable.”
Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin’s vehicle split in two after being deliberately rammed off the road in a high-speed car chase.
The family hopes the vigil, described as a peaceful gathering that will be open to the public, will raise awareness to help police investigations.
via VKA Russian ex-convict who was apparently freed from prison to take part in the war against Ukraine has now been accused of returning home and butchering six people in a drunken rampage.Igor Sofonov, 37, is one of two suspects arrested in the Republic of Karelia after authorities discovered two burned down homes containing the remains of six people who’d been stabbed to death. The victims were identified as a 39-year-old man and his 71-year-old father in one home, and a man and his wife, bro
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A father from southern Alberta who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and failing to provide his baby girl with the necessaries of life has been sentenced to seven years in prison. The 53-year-old Lethbridge man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, had also been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference in January. The Crown, however, withdrew those charges in June after finding no medical evidence to support them. Provincial court Justice Kr
REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario/File PhotoA federal judge on Thursday decided to give the Manhattan District Attorney exactly what he wants: a video copy of former President Donald Trump’s damning testimony in an unrelated rape and defamation case that was decided earlier this year.For months, DA Alvin Bragg Jr.’s prosecutors have been trying to get their hands on a taped deposition in which Trump actually said stars like him get away with sexual harassment “unfortunately—or fortunately.”Although that i
A policeman recorded himself sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl using her mobile phone, a court heard.
The remains belong to an Asian man in his 50s or 60s, the sheriff’s office said.
The man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death late last year was on a long drive by himself around the time of the deaths, his defense attorneys wrote in new court documents filed this week. Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder in connection with the deaths at a rental house near the Moscow, Idaho, university campus last November. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson has said he intends to seek the death penalty, and the case is scheduled for trial this fall, though it could be postponed.
Witnesses said the father went into the water to help three children, ages 13, 11 and 8, and was able to pull them into shallow water.
A former leader of the Canadian Nationalist Party is accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer twice in Saskatoon. Travis Patron, 32, founded the now defunct federal party, which promoted anti-immigrant and anti-LGBTQ views. The party was de-registered by Elections Canada in March 2022 due to its failure to maintain an active party membership of at least 250 people. Patron, who is from Redvers, Sask., is charged with two counts of impersonating a peace officer, two counts of failing to
A Palm Beach Central High School assistant principal says he did not report the suspected sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl because, in part, he did not believe the suspect, his son, had committed a crime, according to a new court filing.
Lawyers for Donald Trump have dropped a second longshot bid to disqualify the Georgia prosecutor investigating whether the former president illegally interfered with the state's 2020 presidential election. The pending motion, which was to be heard next week, was rendered unnecessary because of a judge's ruling on Monday in an earlier, similar motion by Trump's team, the lawyers said in a filing on Thursday in Fulton County Superior Court. The lawyers also said they intended to appeal Monday's ruling by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney.
Men who had sworn an oath to protect and serve were huddled on the back porch of a Mississippi home as Michael Corey Jenkins lay on the floor, blood gushing from his mutilated tongue where one of the police officers shoved a gun in his mouth and pulled the trigger. As Jenkins writhed in pain, the six white officers devised a scheme to cover up dozens of stunning acts of brutality that they had just carried out during a 90-minute period of terror against Jenkins and a second Black victim.
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he “frittered away” substantial earnings from his professional career. Terrence Williams, 36, of Seattle, was also ordered to forfeit more than $650,000 and to pay $2.5 million in restitution for ripping off the NBA's Health and Welfare Benefit Plan between 2017 and 2021 with the help of a den
Lashawn Thompson was 35 when he was found dead in an unsanitary Georgia jail cell, riddled with bed bugs. He was also malnourished and dehydrated.
Zelenskiy has expressed indignation at corruption uncovered during the audit last month after a high-profile incident of wrongdoing came to light in the Black Sea port of Odesa. "We had a detailed conversation," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address after meeting Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and the head of the SBU security service, Vasyl Maliuk. "The investigation is revealing numerous abuses," Zelenskiy said.