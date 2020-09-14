Man Placed in Induced Coma After Victoria Police Stomp on Head During Arrest

A man was placed in an induced coma in a hospital in Melbourne after he was stomped on by a police officer as he was arrested in Epping, Victoria, on Sunday, September 13, according to his lawyer.

Two videos captured by bystanders shows a police car striking the man and an officer stomping on his head as he lay on the ground. The man was undergoing treatment for mental health issues at the time of his arrest, according to Jeremy King, his lawyer, who spoke to the ABC.

Victoria Police confirmed it had responded to the scene to deal with a man behaving erratically. “During the highly dynamic incident a police officer was assaulted and OC spray was deployed before the man was arrested and subsequently taken to hospital for assessment,” police said. “The arrest has been referred to Professional Standards Command for oversight.”Standards Command for oversight.” Credit: Jake Edwards via Storyful