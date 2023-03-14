Man linked to fentanyl trafficking in custody after DPD incident, other suspects sought
Detroit Police are on the hunt for at least one suspect who fled a shooting scene earlier today in a brown Yukon.
Detroit Police are on the hunt for at least one suspect who fled a shooting scene earlier today in a brown Yukon.
Brendan Fraser won at the Oscars on Sunday, where he took home the award for Best Actor for his role in The Whale. In the A24 film, Fraser makes a heart-wrenching turn as Charlie, a 600-pound English teacher who lives a secluded life in his humble apartment. Upon learning that his weight is causing major […]
Family calling on officials to release evidence from investigation into activist’s death
Police in St. John's have arrested a second person on attempted murder and other charges in connection to a violent attack at a high school in the city last week. 18-year-old Tyler Greening of Paradise appeared in provincial court Monday. Greening faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and being an accessory to a crime. A male youth was also charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and disguise with intent in relation to the
A 49-year-old owner of a local mechanic shop in Nanaimo remains in hospital after being shot on Sunday afternoon. According to friends, he is in an induced coma, awaiting a second surgery after he was hit in the stomach. His condition is described as stable. The victim was part of a group of about six individuals who had entered a makeshift encampment close to downtown to retrieve tools that were stolen from his shop a few days earlier. RCMP say they responded to shots fired shortly after 3:30 p
Victims of rape claim 'fantasist' Eleanor Williams have revealed how allegations destroyed their lives and led to suicidal thoughts.
A primary school teacher murdered her unfaithful partner and buried his body in the garden after telling the head teacher that she had Covid-19 and needed to self-isolate for 10 days, a court has been told.
Prosecutors say that Gabriel Augustin Garcia spent more than 12 hours at a major conservative conference, then bragged about it online.
A Capitol police spokesperson said that Jacob Chansley was not accompanied at all times by police in the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.
Part of what helped the caretakers, one a registered nurse, get caught: surveillance cameras they put in the 92-year-old woman’s home themselves.
The investigation into the killing of an Edmonton landlord, shot outside his home one year ago, has been hampered by attempts at obstruction, police allege. Abdullah Shah, who was the subject of police scrutiny for years, was shot in front of 374 Heath Rd in southwest Edmonton on the night of March 13, 2022. He later died in hospital. During a news conference Monday — as the Edmonton Police Service released new surveillance video from the night of the killing — detectives called for increased co
Sara Carpenter was convicted of seven felony and misdemeanor charges last week related to her role in the insurrection.
COALDALE, Alta. — A southern Alberta man is in custody after a report that a nine-year-old was robbed of food by a person armed with an axe. RCMP in Coaldale responded to the call Saturday afternoon. They say officers were on scene within minutes and arrested a man at a nearby residence. Police say no one was injured, but the suspect was alleged to be failing to comply with conditions relating to a previous conviction of a robbery in Lethbridge, Alta. A 22-year-old man of Standoff, Alta., has be
Ottawa police have added a second-degree murder charge to a woman first charged last week in the death of a seven-week-old boy. She is also now facing a charge of criminal negligence causing death. In a March 6 news release, police said charges were laid after the death in autumn 2021 and a 16-month investigation involving its homicide unit and its sexual assault and child abuse unit. Two people, a man and a woman from Ottawa, were originally charged with failing to provide what's legally known
TORONTO — It's been more than 10 years since Linda Babcock's daughter was murdered, a decade's worth of milestones and memories she says were stolen by the men who killed her child. When Dellen Millard and Mark Smich make their appeals before Ontario's highest court starting Monday, they will be entitled to reduced sentences for their multiple murder convictions – cutting 50 years and 25 years off their respective parole ineligibility periods. Babcock says when that happens, she’ll feel like jus
The murder trial of Greg Fertuck has been full of surprising twists, but the most recent — and perhaps the most unexpected — came from Fertuck himself. He decided to represent himself for remainder of the trial. "I didn't kill nobody, and all I'm gonna do is tell the truth. I'm an innocent victim. I haven't killed nobody and I can prove it in court myself," Fertuck told CBC during a phone interview. "I don't need a shady lawyer to take my money." The stakes couldn't be higher for Fertuck. He's c
Is this justice or overbearing government?
Sergey Grishin, who has died in Moscow aged 56, was the Russian oligarch who in 2020 sold the Duke and Duchess of Sussex their nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom mansion in the exclusive Montecito neighbourhood of Santa Barbara, California; it is not known whether the couple were aware of the vendor’s dark past.
STORY: 3.6 tonnes of cocaine chlorohydrate were seized during the operation, officials reported.Authorities said that during the inspection of the vessel, they also found bodies of two dead people along with the drug shipment, as well as two people in poor health condition due to inhalation of toxic fumes from the fuel.The semi-submersible vehicle, the rescued people, the bodies, and the shipment were escorted by the navy to a port at Tumaco in southwestern Colombia, near the border with Ecuador.Navy officials said the shipment of drugs was headed to Central America.
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer is facing multiple charges in connection to a civilian shooting in Orillia last year. In a news release Monday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said its director Joseph Martino "has reasonable grounds to believe" that the officer committed several criminal offences when he shot a man on Aug. 20 following a pursuit of a pickup truck. On that day around 4:15 a.m., OPP officers attempted to stop a vehicle near West Street they suspected was being dri
Iranian police are hunting for a group of girls who launched a viral Selena Gomez dance trend.