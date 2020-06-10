Man Kneels on Figure and Yells at Protesters During Anti-Racism Rally in New Jersey

A man – framed by pro-Trump and American flags on the back of two vehicles – kneeled on another figure and yelled at passing protesters in Franklinville, New Jersey, on June 8.

“This is going to happen,” the man can be heard yelling towards those taking part of the rally as he gestures to the figure under his knee. The incident follows widespread protests across the US following the death of George Floyd, who died after an officer knelt on his neck for an extended period during an arrest.

One man involved in the act was identified by the New Jersey Department of Corrections as a prison staff member. He was suspended pending an investigation, according to local media. Credit: Lexi Fagotti via Storyful