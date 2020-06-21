Man killed in Vallejo shooting, police say

A man was killed in a shooting in Vallejo on Friday night, according to police. Police received reports that a man had been shot in the 1000 block of Gateway Drive and taken to a nearby hospital around 9:51 p.m. When officers arrived to the hospital, they found the man had at least one gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead by medical staff, Vallejo police said. The identification of the man has not yet been released. Vallejo police say the incident is the city’s 12th murder of 2020. Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call Detective Yates at 707-648-4533 or Detective Terry Schillinger at 707-648-4278.

