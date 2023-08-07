Man killed in Lake Park shooting
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a man is dead following a shooting in Lake Park on Sunday evening.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a man is dead following a shooting in Lake Park on Sunday evening.
In a statement shared with Sky News, the young woman said the men shouted "if you don't take your clothes off, we will burn you alive". In an interview with Sky News, her mother wept, saying "my daughter is mentally not stable, she's finding it difficult to cope, no words can express her condition". There is no closure for Theim and Thang Piang, parents of 21-year-old university student Hanglalmuan Vaiphei.
The teen’s older brother was “hysterical” at the scene, police said.
Police were called to Earlscourt Park in the city's west end on Saturday morning.
The former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins is said to have been taken to hospital after being stabbed.
A Black man who was sentenced to more than ten years in prison on drug trafficking charges had his conviction vacated Friday after it was revealed the White judge who oversaw his case said he "looks like a criminal."
Roby Johnson allegedly used hidden cameras to capture his estranged wife Melody Felicano Johnson’s scheme
The NYPD said Sunday a woman is "wanted for assault" following an incident on the F train on August 3. Footage of the altercation has gone viral.
A woman who ordered food from Doordash says the driver returned to her house days later, tried to rape her, and bit off her fingertips.
HOUSTON (AP) — Renowned opera singer David Daniels and his husband have pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting another singer in Houston. Daniels, 57, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Scott Walters, 40, entered the pleas Friday after a jury was assembled for the trial of the pair on first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault. Both pleaded guilty to sexual assault of an adult, a second-degree felony, and were sentenced to eight years' probation and required to register as sex offenders. D
An 18-year-old man was shot and killed by police at Clinton Park in East Vancouver on Saturday morning.The Vancouver Police Department said in a statement that they were called to the park — at the intersection of Grant Street and Penticton Street in the Hastings-Sunrise neighbourhood — at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.Const. Tania Visintin said a 911 caller had reported gunshots being fired near the playground.When police arrived, according to Visintin, they found the man carrying a firearm."Shots
The Ryanair flight was en route to the Canary Islands but had to land in Portugal after two passengers began fighting.
Long Island police on Friday identified the victim previously known only as Jane Doe 7
NEW YORK (AP) — Police have arrested a 17-year-old high school student on a hate-motivated murder charge in the fatal stabbing of a professional dancer during an altercation between two groups of friends at a New York City gas station last weekend. Police took the teenager into custody Friday in connection with the killing of the 28-year-old O'Shae Sibley, who was gay. Authorities declined to release the defendant's name. “Parents lost a child, a child, to something that was clearly a hate crime
A white Mississippi police officer enlisted the help of the "Goon Squad" to attack two Black men after a white neighbor complained about them.
Thieves stole over $44 million in retail cargo in Q2 of 2023, pilfering an average shipment value of $260,703, according to statistics from CargoNet.
“They were shocked when several police officers answered the door instead of the young girl they were expecting,” police said.
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said another arrest was coming
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (Reuters) -Pope Francis said on Sunday that the Catholic Church is open to everyone, including the gay community, and that it has a duty to accompany them on a personal path of spirituality but within the framework of its rules. Francis, speaking to reporters on the plane returning to Rome from Portugal, also said his health was good following surgery for an abdominal hernia in June. Flying back from the World Youth Day Catholic festival in Portugal, the 86-year-old pope appeared in good form as he took questions for about half an hour at his customary freewheeling post-trip press conference while seated at the front of the reporters' section in the rear part of the plane.
The future of a homeless shelter in the northern Ontario city of Timmins is on the line as many residents blame it for a rise in crime while others, including the mayor, say that ongoing social issues and a lack of resources are the real problem. The relocation of the Living Space emergency shelter will be the subject of an independent review after city council passed a resolution asking the Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board – an agency created by the province and led by ele
Investigators believe the law enforcement K9 was attempting “to beat the heat.”